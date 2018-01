BRIEF-Sangoma Acquiring All Key Assets Of CCD Division From Dialogic Corp For About $5.7 Mln In Cash

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Sangoma Technologies Corp:

* SANGOMA ANNOUNCES SIXTH ACQUISITION IN SIX YEARS

* SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORP- ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ALL KEY ASSETS OF CONVERGED COMMUNICATION DIVISION FROM DIALOGIC CORPORATION

* SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORP- ACQUIRING ALL KEY ASSETS OF CCD DIVISION FOR ABOUT $5.7 MILLION IN CASH

* SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORP- ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IMMEDIATELY

* SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORP - SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF AT LEAST $53 MILLION AND EBITDA IN EXCESS OF $5.5 MILLION

* SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORP- IN RELATION TO DEAL HAS EXTENDED BORROWING CAPABILITY WITH CURRENT CANADIAN BANK FROM $4.5 MILLION TO $8.5 MILLION