May 15 (Reuters) - SANGUI BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL INC :

* 9MTH REVENUES FROM ROYALTY INCOME OF USD 21,176.

* NINE-MONTH OPERATING LOSS DECREASED USD 97,899 TO USD 129,886 FROM PRIOR YEAR

* SIGNIFICANT COST REDUCTIONS IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS - SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF OPERATING LOSS -IMPAIRMENTS CAUSED BY COVID - 19