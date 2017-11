Nov 21 (Reuters) - SANGUI BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL INC :

* SALES OF USD 16,636 IN THE FIRST QUARTER; COSTS AND LOSS IS FURTHER REDUCED

* ‍Q1 OPERATING LOSS DECREASED USD 7,610 TO USD 62,283 FROM PRIOR YEAR​

* Q1/2018 ‍REVENUES FROM ROYALTY INCOME AND PRODUCT SALES OF USD 16,636​

* ‍EXPECTS REVENUES FOR ENTIRE CALENDAR YEAR 2017 AS WELL AS CORRESPONDING ROYALTIES OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​