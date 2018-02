Feb 14 (Reuters) - SANGUI BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL INC :

* DGAP-NEWS: SANGUI BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL INC.: - SALES OF USD 55,082 IN THE FIRST HALF-YEAR; - COSTS AND LOSS IS FURTHER REDUCED

* OPERATING LOSS FOR Q2 OF 2018 DECREASED BY USD 96,386 YEAR-ON-YEAR TO USD 51,336 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)