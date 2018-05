May 4 (Reuters) - Sangui Biotech International Inc:

* OPERATING LOSS FOR Q3 OF 2018 DECREASED BY USD 6,856 YEAR-ON-YEAR TO USD 68,798.

* 9MTH REVENUES FROM ROYALTY INCOME AND PRODUCT SALES OF USD 65,273 VERSUS USD 47,186 YE AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)