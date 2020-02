Feb 18 (Reuters) - Saniona AB:

* REG-SANIONA ANNOUNCES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER THOMAS FELDTHUS WILL BE DEPARTING THE COMPANY

* INITIATED SEARCH FOR NEW, U.S.-BASED CFO

* THOMAS FELDTHUS WILL CONTINUE AS CFO FOR AN INTERIM PERIOD UNTIL A NEW CFO HAS BEEN RECRUITED

* HAS INITIATED SEARCH FOR A NEW CFO, WHO WILL BE BASED IN U.S. ALONG WITH CEO RAMI LEVIN