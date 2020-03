March 24 (Reuters) - Saniona AB:

* ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT TRANSITION TO SUPPORT STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION

* ANITA MILLAND, CURRENTLY VP OF FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION APPOINTED INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

* RECRUITMENT EFFORTS FOR U.S.-BASED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ONGOING

* JORGEN DREJER ASSUMES ROLE OF DEPUTY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)