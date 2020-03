BRIEF-Saniona Changes Date For AGM

March 31 (Reuters) - Saniona AB:

* REG-SANIONA CHANGES DATE FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND UPDATES FINANCIAL CALENDAR

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SANIONA AB HAS RESOLVED TO CHANGE DATE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FROM MAY 27, 2020 TO MAY 6, 2020

* AS A CONSEQUENCE OF CHANGE, ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2019 WILL BE PUBLISHED ON APRIL 15, 2020 (PREVIOUSLY INTENDED TO BE PUBLISHED ON APRIL 30, 2020)

* AS A CONSEQUENCE OF CHANGE, ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2019 WILL BE PUBLISHED ON APRIL 15, 2020 (PREVIOUSLY INTENDED TO BE PUBLISHED ON APRIL 30, 2020)

* INTERIM REPORT FOR Q1 OF 2020 WILL BE PUBLISHED ON MAY 6, 2020 (PREVIOUSLY INTENDED TO BE PUBLISHED ON MAY 7, 2020)