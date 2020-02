BRIEF-Saniona Co-Founds New Migraine Therapy Company Cephagenix

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Saniona AB:

* SANIONA CO-FOUNDS NEW MIGRAINE THERAPY COMPANY CEPHAGENIX

* ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW COMPANY TO IDENTIFY AND DEVELOP NOVEL MIGRAINE TREATMENTS BASED ON SANIONA’S UNIQUE ION CHANNEL COMPETENCE AND CNS TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

* CEPHAGENIX IS ESTABLISHED WITH AIM OF IDENTIFYING AND DEVELOPING NEW EFFECTIVE MIGRAINE TREATMENTS

* FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF YEAR ONE OF COLLABORATION, SANIONA WILL OWN 33.3% OF AND DR. OLESEN REMAINING 67.7%

* OLESEN WILL PROVIDE PRIVATE FINANCING INCLUDING DKK 1.2 MILLION TO COVER FUNDING OF ALL SANIONA ACTIVITIES FOR CEPHAGENIX DURING ITS FIRST YEAR.