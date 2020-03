BRIEF-Saniona Enters Second Collaboration Agreement With Boehringer Ingelheim

March 26 (Reuters) - Saniona AB:

* REG-SANIONA ENTERS INTO SECOND COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IN SCHIZOPHRENIA

* MAY RECEIVE UP TO EUR 76.5 MILLION IN MILESTONES PLUS ROYALTIES ON WORLDWIDE NET SALES

* FIRST SCHIZOPHRENIA PROGRAM WITH BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS IN PRECLINICAL STAGE

* OBJECTIVE IS TO IDENTIFY NEW TREATMENT OPTIONS FOR SCHIZOPHRENIA, BY EXPLORING A NOVEL UNDISCLOSED CNS ION CHANNEL TARGET

* WILL RECEIVE RESEARCH FUNDING DURING JOINT RESEARCH PERIOD.

* DURING FIRST YEAR OF COLLABORATION, SANIONA EXPECTS TO RECEIVE RESEARCH FUNDING OF AROUND SEK 5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)