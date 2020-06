June 9 (Reuters) - Saniona AB:

* SANIONA RECEIVES POSITIVE FEEDBACK FROM FDA ON REGULATORY PATH FOR TESOMET IN PRADER-WILLI SYNDROME (PWS)

* REPORTED POSITIVE DATA FROM A PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN HO IN APRIL 2020 AND IS CURRENTLY CONDUCTING AN OPEN-LABEL EXTENSION OF THIS STUDY, WITH DATA EXPECTED IN Q4 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)