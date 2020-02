Feb 7 (Reuters) - Saniona AB:

* REG-SANIONA PUBLISHES ITS YEAR-END REPORT FOR 2019

* Q4 NET REVENUES WERE SEK 0.0 M (2.2 M) * EBIT WAS SEK -28.1 M (-34.3 M)

SANIONA EXPECTS TO REPORT TOP LINE RESULTS FROM DOUBLE-BLIND PART OF STUDY IN Q2 2020