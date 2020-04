April 22 (Reuters) - Saniona AB:

* REG-SANIONA REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL OF TESOMET IN HYPOTHALAMIC OBESITY

* TESOMET IS SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN HYPOTHALAMIC OBESITY PATIENTS

* TESOMET LED TO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS, INCLUDING CHANGE IN BODY WEIGHT, WAIST CIRCUMFERENCE AND GLYCEMIC CONTROL COMPARED TO PLACEBO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)