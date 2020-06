June 22 (Reuters) - Saniona AB:

* SANIONA RAISES SEK 22 MILLION THROUGH SALES OF SHARES IN SCANDION ONCOLOGY

* SANIONA AB - PREPARING TO INITIATE TWO PIVOTAL CLINICAL TRIALS OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS, ONE IN HYPOTHALAMIC OBESITY AND OTHER IN PRADER WILLI SYNDROME

* SANIONA AB - SALE OF SHARES BRINGS SANIONA'S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN SCANDION ONCOLOGY BELOW 15%