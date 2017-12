Dec 19 (Reuters) - Saniona Ab:

* REG-SANIONA AB: SANIONA SPIN-OUT, SCANDION ONCOLOGY RAISES DKK 2 MILLION AND PREPARES FOR A POTENTIAL PUBLIC LISTING

* ‍SCANDION ONCOLOGY SEES TO RAISE EXTRA FUNDS IN SPRING 2018 IN EXTRA PRIVATE PLACEMENT OR PUBLIC LISTING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)