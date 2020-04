April 8 (Reuters) - Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc :

* SANKESH ABBHI REPORTS 9.04% STAKE IN BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF MARCH 30 - SEC FILING

* SANKESH ABBHI REPORTS 9.04% STAKE IN BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF MARCH 30 - SEC FILING Source text: bit.ly/3aSokwV Further company coverage: