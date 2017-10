Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sanko Gosei Ltd

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned unit in Hubei Province, China, in January 2018

* Says unit will be capitalized at $1.8 million (200 million yen) and will be mainly engaged in production and sales of plastic molded products

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/u5rN13

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)