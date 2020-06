June 2 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd:

* SANLAM - ACQUIRED REMAINING STAKE IN NIGERIAN INSURANCE BUSINESS FBN INSURANCE FROM ITS PARTNER, FBN HOLDINGS PLC

* SANLAM - EFFECTIVE DATE FOR SANLAM TAKING FULL CONTROL OF FBN INSURANCE WILL BE 1 JUNE 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: