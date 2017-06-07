BRIEF-Sanlam Group says key trends emerging during 2016 persisted into 2017

June 7 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd

* Group maintained a resilient operational performance for first four months of 2017 financial year

* Key trends emerging during 2016 financial year persisted into 2017

* Sanlam - strong growth in more profitable recurring premium risk business in south africa supported sterling growth in value of new life business at a higher overall margin

* First four months of 2017 was a very eventful period for south africa

* For four months to 30 april 2017, new business volumes of r71 billion, down 4% on first four months of 2016 financial year

* For four months to april 30, normalised headline earnings per share increased by 9% compared to first four months of 2016 financial year

