BRIEF-Sanlam Kenya FY Net Written Premium 5.65 Bln Shillings Vs 5.37 Bln Shillings

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Sanlam Kenya Plc:

* SANLAM KENYA FY NET WRITTEN PREMIUM 5.65 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 5.37 BILLION SHILLINGS

* SANLAM KENYA PLC - FY GROUP PRETAX PROFIT 550.1 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.13 BILLION SHILLINGS

* SANLAM KENYA - BUSINESS RETAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* SANLAM KENYA - BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL NOT BE RECOMMENDING PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31 AT FORTHCOMING AGM

* SANLAM KENYA - REVENUE, EARNINGS FROM INSURANCE BUSINESS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE IN 2020 Further company coverage: