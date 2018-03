March 28 (Reuters) - Sanlam Kenya Plc:

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 247 MILLION SHILLINGS (2016: 317 MILLION SHILLINGS)‍​

* FY NET WRITTEN PREMIUM 5.42 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 4.83 BILLION SHILLINGS A YEAR AGO

* WILL NOT BE RECOMMENDING THE PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 2017