BRIEF-Sanlam Ltd Says Operating Environment Deteriorated Substantially Since End Of February

March 30 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd:

* JSE: SLM - OPERATIONAL UPDATE: COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SANLAM LTD - OPERATING ENVIRONMENT DETERIORATED SUBSTANTIALLY SINCE END OF FEBRUARY 2020

* SANLAM LTD - FINAL 2019 ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 334 CENTS PER SHARE THAT WAS DECLARED ON 11 MARCH 2020 WILL BE PAID ON MONDAY 20 APRIL 2020

* SANLAM LTD - NEW BUSINESS VOLUMES ARE FURTHERMORE RESTRICTED BY LOCKDOWNS IN A NUMBER OF MARKETS, LIMITING ADVISORS' ABILITY TO CONDUCT BUSINESS