March 12 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd:

* AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* FY BASIC HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 361.8 CENTS

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS R7 481 MILLION VERSUS R9 162 MILLION

* FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF 334 CENTS PER SHARE WAS DECLARED FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* FY NET VALUE OF NEW COVERED BUSINESS UP 15% TO R2.3 BILLION

* FY NET NEW COVERED BUSINESS MARGIN OF 2,98% (2,67% IN 2018)

* FY NEW BUSINESS VOLUMES INCREASED BY 12% TO R249 BILLION

* FY NET FUND INFLOWS OF R57 BILLION COMPARED TO R42 BILLION IN 2018