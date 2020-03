March 31 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd:

* JSE: SLM - LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

* SANLAM LTD - ELIAS MASILELA HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIR

* SANLAM LTD - LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS APPROVED BY SANLAM BOARDS AS WELL AS PRUDENTIAL AUTHORITY IN SOUTH AFRICA