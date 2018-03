March 28 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd:

* ‍TOTAL OF 65.5 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN COMPANY HAVE BEEN PLACED BY J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC AND DEUTSCHE BANK AG​

* ‍PLACING AT A PRICE OF ZAR87.00 PER SHARE, RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY ZAR5 700 MILLION​

* ‍PLACING SHARES BEING ISSUED REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 3.0% OF COMPANY'S ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL​