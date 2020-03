March 6 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd:

* JSE: SLM - TRADING STATEMENT

* SANLAM - FY HEADLINE EARNINGS FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO DECREASE BY BETWEEN 15% AND 25% COMPARED TO 2018

* SANLAM - SEES FY HEPS BETWEEN 334.2 - 378.8 CENTS

* SANLAM LTD - SEES FY DILUTED HEPS 330.8 - 374.9 CENTS

* SANLAM SEES FY DILUTED EPS BETWEEN 307.8 CENTS - 363.8 CENTS