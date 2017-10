Sept 29 (Reuters) - SANNE GROUP PLC:

* SAYS ‍ACQUISITION OF LUXEMBOURG INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS S.A. (LIS) AND COMPLIANCE PARTNERS S.A. (CP) ​

* SAYS ‍SIGNING OF INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY (“RCF”) TAKING TOTAL FACILITIES TO £90 MILLION​

* ‍INITIAL ACQUISITION VALUE PAYABLE OF CIRCA EUR 55 MILLION SPLIT APPROXIMATELY 36% IN NEW SANNE SHARES AND BALANCE IN CASH​