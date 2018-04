April 5 (Reuters) - Sanne Group PLC:

* ‍ANNOUNCES THAT SELLING SHAREHOLDERS HAVE, SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, SOLD 3,610,355 ORDINARY SHARES IN COMPANY​

* ‍PLACING SHARES WERE PLACED AT A PRICE OF 660P PER SHARE

* SELLING SHAREHOLDERS HAVE SOLD 3.6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN CO, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 2.5 PERCENT ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SANNE​

* ‍SETTLEMENT OF PLACING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 9 APRIL 2018​