April 4 (Reuters) - Sanne Group PLC:

* ‍PROPOSED SECONDARY PLACING OF ORDINARY SHARES IN SANNE​

* CERTAIN EMPLOYEES TO SELL IN 3.6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN COMPANY VIA AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD PLACING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS​

* ‍PLACING IS BEING MANAGED BY INVESTEC BANK PLC ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER​

* ‍COMPANY IS NOT A PARTY TO PLACING AND WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM PLACING​

* ‍BOOKS FOR PLACING WILL OPEN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​