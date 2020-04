April 9 (Reuters) - SANOCHEMIA PHARMAZEUTIKA AG:

* ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER PARTS OF SANOCHEMIA AG TO SANOCHEMIA GMBH AND TO TRANSFER SHARES IN SANOCHEMIA GMBH TO EOSS TECHNOLOGIES, BE IMAGING AND WIBAG

* BOTH CONTRACTS ARE NOT YET EFFECTIVE

* CONTRACTS STILL REQUIRE APPROVAL BY BANKRUPTCY COURT