March 23 (Reuters) - SANOCHEMIA PHARMAZEUTIKA:

* FAILURE OF THE INSOLVENCY RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF SANOCHEMIA PHARMAZEUTIKA AG MOST LIKELY

* WORSENING CORONA CRISIS HAS RESULTED IN A DECLINE IN SALES AND WILL CONTINUE TO DO SO

* CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES PROMPTED GROUP OF INVESTORS NOT TO SUBSCRIBE TO CAPITAL INCREASE MEASURE ALREADY DECIDED AT EGM

* BULK ADMINISTRATOR HAS THEREFORE STARTED TO PREPARE THE DISPOSAL OF THE ASSETS OF CO