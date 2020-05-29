BRIEF-Sanofi and Regeneron announce more positive results for Libtayo

May 29 (Reuters) - Sanofi/Regeneron:

* Libtayo® (cemiplimab-rwlc) longer-term results in advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma presented at ASCO 2020 show durable responses that deepen over time

* These results demonstrate both longer durability and higher complete response (CR) rates than previously reported. Furthermore, the data make up part of the largest and most mature prospective clinical dataset in patients with metastatic CSCC (mCSCC) or locally advanced CSCC (laCSCC) who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.

* Libtayo is being jointly developed by Sanofi and Regeneron under a global collaboration agreement. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)