BRIEF-Sanofi And Translate Bio To Develop Vaccine Against Covid-19

March 27 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* SANOFI AND TRANSLATE BIO COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP NOVEL MRNA VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST COVID-19

* COLLABORATION LEVERAGES AN EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM 2018 BETWEEN TWO COMPANIES TO DEVELOP MRNA VACCINES FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASES

* AGREEMENT WITH BARDA CALLS FOR SANOFI TO INITIATE DEVELOPMENT OF A RECOMBINANT, PROTEIN-BASED VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST COVID-19

* FOR SANOFI, THIS MARKS A SECOND COLLABORATION IN ITS EFFORTS TO DEVELOP A NOVEL COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE

SANOFI WILL PROVIDE DEEP VACCINE EXPERTISE AND SUPPORT FROM ITS EXTERNAL RESEARCH NETWORKS TO ADVANCE VACCINE CANDIDATES FOR POTENTIAL FURTHER DEVELOPMENT