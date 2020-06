June 19 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* SANOFI ANNOUNCES POSITIVE LONG-TERM EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA FOR FITUSIRAN FROM INTERIM ANALYSIS OF PHASE 2 EXTENSION STUDY IN PEOPLE WITH HEMOPHILIA A AND B, WITH OR WITHOUT INHIBITORS

* WE CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE CLINICAL PROFILE OF FITUSIRAN IN OUR PHASE 3 ATLAS PROGRAM WITH RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2021