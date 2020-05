May 26 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* ANNOUNCES SALE OF 21.6 MILLION SHARES HELD IN REGENERON

* SANOFI - GROSS PROCEEDS OF $11.1 BILLION TO SANOFI TO FURTHER COMPANY’S ABILITY TO EXECUTE INNOVATION AND GROWTH STRATEGY

* REGENERON, INC. COMMON STOCK TO BE OFFERED AT A PRICE OF $515.00 PER SHARE