BRIEF-Sanofi announes some positive Phase 3 trials for Dupixent® (dupilumab)

May 16 (Reuters) - Sanofi:

* Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

* U.S. regulatory submission for patients ages 12-17 planned for third quarter 2018

* A pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating Dupixent (®)(dupilumab) to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adolescents (ages 12-17) met its primary and key secondary endpoints

* In the trial, treatment with Dupixent as monotherapy significantly improved measures of overall disease severity, skin clearing, itching, and certain health-related quality of life measures

* Dupixent is the first and only biologic to show positive results in this patient population, adds Sanofi