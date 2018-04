April 19 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* SANOFI SAYS CONFIDENT IN DENGVAXIA’S SAFETY AND PROVEN POTENTIAL TO REDUCE DENGUE DISEASE BURDEN IN ENDEMIC COUNTRIES

* SANOFI SAYS DENGUE CONTINUES TO REPRESENT A SIGNIFICANT PUBLIC HEALTH CHALLENGE

* SANOFI SAYS TO CONTINUE LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO GLOBAL DENGUE BURDEN REDUCTION

* SANOFI SAYS TO CONTINUE WORK WITH INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH COMMUNITY AND ENDEMIC COUNTRIES Further company coverage: (Paris Newsroom)