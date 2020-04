April 24 (Reuters) - Sanofi

* COMPANY’S CEO PAUL HUDSON SAYS 100% OF MANUFACTURING SITES OPERATIONAL

* HUDSON SAYS CONFIDENT COMPANY CAN DELIVER ON ITS COVID-19 VACCINE PLEDGE, CHALLENGES LIE IN CAPACITY

* COMPANY’S CFO JEAN-BAPTISTE DE CHATILLON SAYS DUPIXENT IS WELL ON TRACK TO REACH 10 BILLION EUR PEAK SALES TARGET

* DE CHATILLN SAYS EXPECTS LOW SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN COMPANY SALES IN Q2 Further company coverage: (Paris Newsroom)