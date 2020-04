BRIEF-Sanofi Confirms 2020 Outlook

April 24 (Reuters) - SANOFI SA:

* Q1 NET SALES AT EUR 8.97 BILLION, UP 6.6% AT CONSTANT FOREX (CER)

* Q1 BUSINESS NET INCOME AT EUR 2.04 BILLION, UP 16.1% (CER)

* FREE CASH FLOW INCREASED BY 90.0% TO EUR 1.56 BILLION IN Q1

* Q1 NET INCOME EUR 1.68 BILLION, UP 48%

* NET DEBT INCREASED TO EUR 16.19 BILLION AT END MARCH (AMOUNT NET OF EUR 7.28 MILLION CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS) FROM EUR 15.11 BILLION AT END DECEMBER

* FULL-YEAR 2020 BUSINESS EPS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED

* EXPECTS FAVORABLE Q1 COVID-19 IMPACT ON SALES AND BUSINESS EPS TO BE MAINLY OFFSET DURING Q2

* ESTIMATES CURRENCY IMPACT ON 2020 BUSINESS EPS BETWEEN -1% TO -2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)