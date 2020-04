April 28 (Reuters) - SANOFI SA:

* INFORMATION ON THE FINAL TERMS OF DEPARTURE OF OLIVIER BRANDICOURT, FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* VARIABLE COMPENSATION OF OLIVIER BRANDICOURT FOR PERIOD JANUARY 1, 2019 TO AUGUST 31, 2019 WILL NOT BE PAID Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)