FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
March 29, 2018 / 5:36 AM / in 11 hours

BRIEF-Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Sanofi:

* The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review Sanofi’s regulatory submission for sotagliflozin

* If approved, the oral treatment would be used as an addition to insulin therapy to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 1 diabetes mellitus

* Developed in partnership with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sotagliflozin is an investigational dual inhibitor of SGLT-1 and SGLT-2, proteins that influence how the intestines and kidneys process blood sugar (glucose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.