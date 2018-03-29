BRIEF-Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes

March 29 (Reuters) - Sanofi:

* The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review Sanofi’s regulatory submission for sotagliflozin

* If approved, the oral treatment would be used as an addition to insulin therapy to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 1 diabetes mellitus

* Developed in partnership with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sotagliflozin is an investigational dual inhibitor of SGLT-1 and SGLT-2, proteins that influence how the intestines and kidneys process blood sugar (glucose)