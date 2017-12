Dec 1 (Reuters) - SANOFI:

* REG-SANOFI ENDS DEVELOPMENT OF CLOSTRIDIUM DIFFICILE VACCINE

* ‍INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE (IDMC) FOR PHASE III CDIFFENSE CLINICAL TRIAL PROGRAM CONCLUDED THAT PROBABILITY THAT STUDY WILL MEET ITS PRIMARY OBJECTIVE IS LOW​

* ‍DECIDED TO DISCONTINUE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF ITS EXPERIMENTAL CLOSTRIDIUM DIFFICILE VACCINE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)