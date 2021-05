May 4 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* EXEC ROMAN CHICZ SAYS EXPECT TO START GLOBAL LATE-STAGE STUDY OF COVID-19 VACCINE IN Q2; FILE REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS IN H2 2021- WORLD VACCINE CONGRESS 2021

* EXEC ROMAN CHICZ SAYS EXPECT RESULTS FROM NEW MID-STAGE STUDY FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE IN A WEEK TO 10 DAYS- WORLD VACCINE CONGRESS 2021 Further company coverage: