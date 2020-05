May 25 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* REG-SANOFI INTENDS TO SELL ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN REGENERON; CONFIRMS NO CHANGE TO ONGOING COLLABORATION

* SANOFI BUSINESS EPS IS EXPECTED TO GROW BY APPROXIMATELY +5% IN 2020 AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)