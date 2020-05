BRIEF-Sanofi: FDA Grants Approval For Dupixent (dupilumab)

May 26 (Reuters) - SANOFI SA:

* SANOFI: FDA APPROVES DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS FIRST BIOLOGIC MEDICINE FOR CHILDREN AGED 6 TO 11 YEARS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* SAFETY CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF DUPIXENT ACROSS ADULT AND ADOLESCENT ATOPIC DERMATITIS PATIENTS

* MORE THAN TWICE AS MANY CHILDREN ACHIEVED CLEAR OR ALMOST CLEAR SKIN AND MORE THAN FOUR TIMES ACHIEVED ITCH REDUCTION WITH DUPIXENT PLUS TOPICAL CORTICOSTEROIDS (TCS) COMPARED TO TCS ALONE