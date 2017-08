Aug 8 (Reuters) - SANOFI:

* REG-SANOFI FILES SUIT IN THE U.S. TO DEFEND ITS PATENT RIGHTS ON LANTUS

* ‍ANNOUNCED THAT IT FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST MERCK SHARP & DOHME CORP. ("MERCK") ON AUGUST 8, 2017 IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

* IN ITS SUIT SANOFI ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TWO PATENTS.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)