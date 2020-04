April 6 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* SANOFI FINALIZES PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB) RESTRUCTURING WITH REGENERON

* SANOFI - EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2020, SANOFI WILL HAVE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY FOR PRALUENT OUTSIDE U.S

* SANOFI - REGENERON WILL HAVE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY FOR PRALUENT IN U.S.

* SANOFI - CO, REGENERON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO SUPPORT MANUFACTURING NEEDS IN NEAR TERM