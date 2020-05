BRIEF-Sanofi: Gilles Schnepp To Succeed Emmanuel Babeau As Independent Director

May 28 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* SANOFI’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOTES THE RESIGNATION OF EMMANUEL BABEAU AND COOPTS GILLES SCHNEPP AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

* COOPTATION OF GILLES SCHNEPP WILL BE SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF SANOFI, ON APRIL 28, 2021

* TO COOPT GILLES SCHNEPP AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FOR REMAINDER OF EMMANUEL BABEAU’S TERM OF OFFICE (EXPIRING AT END OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING HELD IN 2022 TO APPROVE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)