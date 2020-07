BRIEF-Sanofi, GSK Selected For Operation Warp Speed To Supply U.S. Government With 100 Mln Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine​

July 31 (Reuters) - Gsk:

* SANOFI, GSK SELECTED FOR OPERATION WARP SPEED TO SUPPLY U.S. GOVERNMENT WITH 100 MILLION DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE​

* U.S. GOVERNMENT TO PROVIDE UP TO $2.1 BILLION FOR DEVELOPMENT, CLINICAL TRIALS, MANUFACTURING, DELIVERY OF INITIAL 100 MILLION DOSES​ OF COVID-19 VACCINE

* U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS FURTHER OPTION FOR SUPPLY OF ADDITIONAL 500 MILLION DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE LONGER TERM​

* SANOFI LEADING CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, REGISTRATION OF VACCINE; EXPECTS PHASE 1/2 STUDY TO START IN SEPT, PHASE 3 STUDY BY 2020-END

* ‍IF STUDY DATA ARE POSITIVE, COMPANIES CAN REQUEST U.S. REGULATORY APPROVAL IN H1 2021​

* SANOFI, GSK SCALING UP MANUFACTURING OF ANTIGEN AND ADJUVANT TO PRODUCE UP TO ONE BILLION DOSES PER YEAR GLOBALLY

* ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION - WITH FRANCE, ITALY ON NEGOTIATION TEAM - AND OTHER GOVTS FOR GLOBAL ACCESS TO CORONAVIRUS VACCINE