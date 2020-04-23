BRIEF-Sanofi: more positive results for brain-penetrant BTK inhibitor

April 23 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* Sanofi brain-penetrant BTK inhibitor significantly reduced disease activity in Phase 2 trial in relapsing multiple sclerosis

* Primary and secondary objectives were met with 85% or greater relative reduction achieved in the number of new gadolinium-enhancing T1 and new or enlarging T2 hyperintense lesions

* No new safety signals identified

* Sanofi’s BTK inhibitor will potentially be first disease-modifying therapy to address sources of multiple sclerosis (MS) damage in the brain

* Sanofi to initiate four Phase 3 clinical trials in relapsing and progressive forms of MS

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)